ZimStat Records Negative Results ln Drivers License Tests

Less than half of the Zimbabweans are passing drivers license tests according to the latest Transport statistics report from the National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

According to the report, 61,644 candidates undertook a certificate of competency test during the 3rd quarter of 2023, of which only 43.2% succeeded.

The report further shows that in all provinces except Bulawayo, proportions of candidates who passed provisional driver’s licenses tests during 3rd quarter 2023, were above fifty percent, ranging from 59.9 percent in Midlands to 78.0 percent apiece in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central.

Nevertheless about eighty percent of the individuals who were retested, succeeded.