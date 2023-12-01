ZIMPOST Holds 2023 Post Insurance Staff Promotion Awards

State-owned entity Zimpost held its 2023 Post Insurance staff promotion award at the company headquarters this afternoon.

Speaking during the award ceremony, the Zimpost board chairman Mr Simba Masuka said that it was important for the company to remain in touch with the ever-changing modern trends to remain viable and offer great clientele experience.

”It is crucial for us to embrace change and adapt to the digital era. Let us continue exploring new ideas, leveraging technology, and finding innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing world”, he said.

The awards were held in partnership with GRUMA and NICOZ Diamond with winners walking away with cash prizes.

Zimpost introduced the Post Insurance product which is a motor vehicle insurance service that offers both Third Party and Comprehensive Insurance Covers in 2018.

This Insurance service, which is underwritten by Nicoz Diamond Insurance Company is available at all Post Offices across the country.