ZimPost Applaud Parent Ministry

The ZimPost acting Postmaster Maxwell Chitendeni has applauded the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services for their unwavering support towards the digitalisation of services at ZimPost

Speaking during the ZIMPOST 2023 Strategic Planning Workshop in Darwendale yesterday, Chitendeni said the entity has been able to digitize its operations and also kept in touch with the ever-changing industry trends as a result of the support from the ICT Ministry.

“The Ministry has been working to create an enabling environment for e-commerce, digitalisation and financial inclusion in Zimbabwe. These efforts are key in enabling ZimPost to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape and to remain competitive in the postal and logistical industry,” he said.

The ZimPost boss added that the company had introduced a streamlined channel of communication between the entity and customers to ensure a fast response to the status of their goods in transit as part of the company’s digitalisation journey.

“As part of its digitalisation drive, ZimPost successfully installed the Global Customer Service System (GCSS), which allows real-time tracking of parcels and letters making it easier for customers to access information about their parcels while they are in transit in the postal system,” he added.

The strategic planning workshop is meant to craft the pathway to enhance the company’s competitiveness in 2024.