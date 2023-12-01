Zimpost Announces 2023 Winning Awards

Zimpost announced a commentable commission to date of ZWL$1.5 billion with a strategic share profit of ZWL$271 billion to its stakeholders.

It is an outcome of the unwavering commitment and hard work displayed by every member of this organization.

In a speech, the acting Post Master General of Zimpost Mr Maxwell Chitendeni at the post insurance staff promotion awards ceremony stated that Zimpost announced a commentable commission to date of ZWL$1.5 billion with a strategic share profit of ZWL$271 billion to its stakeholders.

”As we reflect on the achievements of Post Insurance in the year 2023, we can proudly announce a commendable commission to date of ZW$1.5 billion, with a staggering share profit of ZW$271 billion. These numbers are a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work displayed by every member of our organization.”, he said.

”Through our enduring partnership with NICOZ Diamond, we have received invaluable product support and sponsorships totalling USD$39,000. We have witnessed remarkable ventures such as the ZINARA Buy and Win Promo, the branding of our post offices, and the acquisition of exhibition and marketing materials for prestigious events like ZITF, ZAS, and World Post Day. In addition, we have benefited from the generous donation of 15 laptops by NICOZ Diamond. These endeavours exemplify the strength and authenticity of the relationship forged on sound business principles.”, Chitendeni said.

He further encouraged members of this organisation to continue embracing and believing in their vision, holding it to their hearts and running with it in pursuit of even greater accomplishments.