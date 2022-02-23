Zimdollar Falls By 3,5015 To US$1:ZWL$124,01

Results from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign Currency (Forex) Auction from yesterday’s 22 February 2022 reveal that the Zimbabwe Dollar continued on a downward trend.

The local currency lost further ground against the US dollar at the RBZ forex auction with data exclusively revealed to TechnoMag by the central bank Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya showing that the value of the local currency fell by $3.5015 against the US dollar.

According to the Governor the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$124.0189 down from the 15 February 2022 rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$120.5174.

Following the forex auction conducted yesterday on the weekly Rbz platform that determines the rate for that week, Tuesday, 22 February 2022 was not a good day in terms of the dollar strengthening as it experienced the exact opposite.