Zimdollar Drops To $105 At Official Market As RBZ Liberates Currency

This week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$105.6965, a significant fall from last week’s rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$99.9301.

RBZ Governor Dr Mangudya said, ”881 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 693 accepted and 188 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 693.”

He added that ”On the main forex auction, a total of 623 bids were received, 420 were accepted and 203 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 420.”

The RBZ said bids that were disqualified were not eligible in terms of the Priority List.