Zimbabwe’s Sifundo Chief Moyo Takes Over As PAPU’s Secretary Genaral

Zimbabwe Zimpost Chief Executive Sifundo Chief Moyo has officially been handed over the reigns as incoming secretary general of Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) , taking over from Mr. Younouss Djibrine in Tanzania.

The handover ceremony of Mr. Younnous Djibrine and Mr. Kolawole Raheem Aduloju outgoing Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General, respectively, to the incoming office bearers, namely, Mr. Sifundo Chief Moyo as Secretary General and Mrs. Jessica Uwera Ssengooba as Assistant Secretary General of the Union As Chairman took place recently at the PAPU’s HQ in Tanzania.

Addressing delagates during the event, Zimbabwe’s ICT minister and Chairman of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) said

As you take on the baton stick, some of the work that needs to be consolidated includes the following:

Bringing into fruition the PAPU House Project which must be completed by the new Secretariat; Actualization of the adoption of the Acts of the Union to align them with the current business environment; Organizing consultative meetings during UPU Postal Operations Council (POC) and Council of Administrative (CA) Sessions, culminating into coming up with Africa positions in a consensual manner; and Aligning the work of the Union with the Abidjan World Postal Strategy and Plan adopted during the 27th Universal Postal Union Congress.

The minister said

I will be remiss in my duty if I do not mention that Zimbabwe will continue supporting the Union including but not limited to honoring our solemn pledge of contributing towards the PAPU House construction -already underway- which we undertook during the Plenipotentiary Conference in June, 2021, in Victoria Falls.

To the new Secretariat, Africa is one Continent and therefore the harmonisation of policies, regulations and development of common positions is key to consolidate the sustainable growth of the sector.

Your focus should be on implementing all the resolutions adopted in Victoria Falls and on defending Africa’s postal growth. This should be underlined by the digitalization of the postal sector.