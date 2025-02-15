Zimbabwe’s Mobile Networks Experience Growth—Will This Translate to Consumer Benefits?

In the third quarter of 2024, Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators (MNOs) experienced notable changes in their revenues, costs, and investments. The total revenue for mobile operators increased by 17.66%, reaching ZWG 3.40 billion, up from ZWG 2.89 billion in the previous quarter. This growth is encouraging given Zimbabwe’s struggling economy.

Although MNOs have posted higher percentage revenue increases in the past, those were during times of significant currency instability. In the more stable Q3 of 2024, a 17.66% revenue increase is impressive. According to POTRAZ, this growth could be attributed to a stable exchange rate during the period, which allowed businesses and consumers to plan more effectively. Some believe this was the primary factor.

While revenues saw impressive growth, the operating costs for MNOs only rose by 8.62%, from ZWG 1.48 billion to ZWG 1.61 billion. The slower pace of cost increase compared to revenue growth indicates better cost management or possibly higher pricing.

Essentially, operators are becoming more efficient in managing their expenses. However, this efficiency came with some job losses. During Q3 2024, Econet and EcoCash reunited, leading to a restructuring process that resulted in retrenchments to streamline operations and eliminate duplicate roles.

Remuneration is typically one of the largest operational costs for any business. Thus, the retrenchment benefits for the largest operator helped keep sector costs lower. Despite inflation and economic instability affecting business cost structures, this suggests that operators are learning to do more with less.

The impact of the stable exchange rate in Q3 2024 cannot be underestimated. In a dual currency system, costs for equipment priced in USD can rise quickly if the local currency loses value. This forces operators to either absorb the costs or pass them on to consumers through higher prices. A stable exchange rate helps keep operating costs lower.

The most significant change was in capital expenditure (CAPEX), which surged by 268%, from ZWG 164.77 million to ZWG 607.07 million. This indicates substantial investment in network infrastructure, such as upgrading to faster 4G and 5G technologies.

The benefits of these investments include:

Improved Services: More investment in infrastructure means better network coverage, faster internet speeds, and more reliable services.

Economic Growth: These investments can create jobs and stimulate the economy. Building new base stations or upgrading existing ones requires labor and materials, benefiting local businesses.

Dual Currency Challenges: However, in a dual currency system, these investments might be complicated. The equipment is imported and priced in USD, requiring enough foreign currency for purchases. If the local currency weakens, this could become a challenge.



The graph shows trends in operating costs, revenues, and the cost-to-income ratio for Zimbabwe’s MNOs from Q1 to Q3 of 2024. Revenue increased significantly from ZWG 0.91 billion in Q1 to ZWG 3.40 billion in Q3. Operating costs also rose but at a slower pace, from ZWG 0.81 billion in Q1 to ZWG 1.61 billion in Q3. Meanwhile, the cost-to-income ratio steadily declined from 89.01% in Q1 to 47.35% in Q3, indicating improved efficiency and profitability. This shows that despite rising operational expenses, revenue growth has outpaced costs.

The POTRAZ Sector report for Q3 2024 indicates improved financial health for operators, with better profitability ratios. This means that despite rising costs, operators are making more money relative to their expenses. If operators can maintain this balance between revenue growth and cost management, they will be in a good position to continue investing in the network. However, if inflation or currency instability worsens, th…