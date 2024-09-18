Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce & Ehealth Centre On The Roll

By Ross Moyo

It is game on for Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce and Ehealth Centre which is on the roll.

This was revealed by Tawanda Njerere, a major player in Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce and Ehealth Centre which was launched originally at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe-Sherwood farm in Kwekwe.