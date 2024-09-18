Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce & Ehealth Centre On The Roll

By Ross Moyo
It is game on for Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce and Ehealth Centre which is on the roll.
This was revealed by Tawanda Njerere, a major player in Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce and Ehealth Centre which was launched originally at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe-Sherwood farm in Kwekwe.
Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, Njerere appreciated Zimbabwe’s Head of State and the First Lady who officially Launched the start up with support from partners as NetOne, represented by their Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Engineer Raphael Mushanawani.
Njerere also expressed his heartfelt feelings on his Facebook page writing,
“Feeling Blessed and Grateful!
“Today, I had the privilege of being part of a historic moment in our country—the grand opening of Zimbabwe’s first ZimSmart Villages Hi-tech Ecommerce and Ehealth Centre at Pricabe-Sherwood. This pioneering facility, following the successful entry-level pilot in Chikomba earlier this year, is set to revolutionize access to healthcare and digital commerce in our country.
“I am immensely thankful to the Lord for allowing me to witness and be a part of this transformative project. This center is not just a building; it’s a beacon of progress and hope for our entire community, leading us towards a healthier and more prosperous future.
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Tatenda Mavetera Hon Tatenda Mavetera
Comments