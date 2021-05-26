Zimbabwe’s biggest bank, looking to leverage on cryptocurrencies and emerging digital innovations

A local commercial bank, the countyry’s largest is liiking to leveraging on cyptocurrencies and emerging digital innovations to remain viable in a now global village dominated by virtual meetings.The local bank’s chair alluded to risks that come with these innovations, stating Zimbabwe is fortunate that the regulator the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has already published a Fintech Regulatory Sandbox to guide banks participation in these innovations and advanced technologies.

The bank chairman Marc Holtzman, said the lender is open-minded about new innovations, as these could open up new opportunities going forward.

“Cryptocurrencies, or rather blockchain more broadly, fintechs, bigtechs, and techfins are all exciting innovations, which are being introduced to serve specific gaps that have been exposed by the ever evolving customer needs and wants.

“Our view is that these innovations have the potential to strengthen the way we do business, the way we serve our customers, as well as open up new market opportunities.