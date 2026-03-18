By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s National AI Strategy is expected to focus on promoting digital inclusion, particularly for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, ICT and Courier services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said.

Speaking at today’s Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy launched by President, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’ held at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Mashonaland West Province, Minister Mavetera sang from the same hymn book as her Principal and boss, President Mnangagwa’.The strategy is aimed at driving inclusive growth, innovation, and sovereignty, and is expected to benefit various sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“A successful AI strategy must reflect the nation’s needs and aspirations,” Minister Mavetera said. “We are committed to ensuring that our AI strategy benefits all Zimbabweans.”

The government has established a governance structure, including the National Digital Regulatory Committee, the AI Strategy Implementation Office, and Technical Working Groups, to oversee the implementation of the strategy.

The strategy is expected to promote AI literacy and capabilities from primary schools to universities.

The government has launched five key initiatives to support the implementation of the strategy, including the AI Grand Challenge and the National AI and Data Platform.

The initiatives are expected to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the AI sector.

The government is working with stakeholders to establish a National AI Innovation Fund to support AI startups.

The fund will provide funding and mentorship to AI startups, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.