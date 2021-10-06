Zimbabweans to Launch a Covid 19 Digital Passport Platform

Hiclicker, a local tech firm of developers have announced that they will soon be releasing to the market, a platform that will act as a Covid 19 digital certificate, with a plethora of many other functionalities.

Zimbabwe Digital Passport is a blockchain COVID-19 platform, that Hiclicker have invented inbid to assist the Government of Zimbabwe‘s efforts to combat the spread and transmission of COVID-19 digitally. The platform offers a blockchain health digital immunity passport that gives user freedom to access public places during this COVID-19 pandemic, It means those fully vaccinated are free and will be encouraged to allowed to go back to work since they are no longer prone to the adverse effects of the virus.

With interesting features such as digital contact tracing, the application will help easily identify possible infected people ducting the height of the pandemic, making it possible to track and quarantine.

The Zimbabwe Digital Passport immunity Covid-19 certificates will show that the user is fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and is immune meaning that there is presence of antibodies to protect from COVID-19 pathogens. However global scientists are not so sure how long will the vaccination last and will it protect from second infection a research into this is being carried out.

One of the strategies by Hiclicker is offer health digital immunity passport., COVID-19 check-in and Roadblocks (a game changer for ZRP Law Enfocement), Digital Facemask, Social Distance Scan, Fake News Debunker, digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Panic button & Emergence services, COVID-19 vaccines info & booking, COVID-19 statistics, Essential Service feature, Travel Mode, Vaccine or Medicine Reminder and other critical government departments such as ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission) reporting platform, Agritex Pfumvudza awareness platform, CPU (Civil Protection Unit) platform, Child Abuse reporting platform, RBZ Financial Intelligence reporting platform and ZETDC reporting platforms.

The platform is built on blockchain and secure and can be accessed globally, the Hiclicker team is working with other SADC countries to make the platform interoperable with other governments via APIs. Cant wait for the launch day to have this kind of innovation on my device.

There is no digital contact tracing platform for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe that allowed Zimbabwean medical investigators to track, trace and predict.

Zimbabwe has been using manual contact tracing since March 2020 and this has not been so effective and efficient leaving out loopholes up until today, about 130, 000 COVID-19 cases not fully documented or known how COVID-19 transmitted and spread from first COVID-19 case up to last case.

Various COVID-19 hackathons were launched and winners were funded and nothing took off from the ground. Due to the ongoing lockdown, most industries and business are shutdown and they are facing a huge loss. Keeping this in mind, Hiclicker (team behind Sasai vs Econet, a story for another day) took a technological research on Zimbabwean COVID-19 related problems and challenges by applying deep computer science and deep technical insights to solve COVID-19 problems at scale and come up with ICT based strategies that help in slowly lifting the shutdown.

Hiclicker believe that COVID-19 virus could lead the Zimbabwe economy on the verge of collapse and the emergence of new COVID-19 mutation or variants as we approach another low temperature and festive season where a high number of our relatives will be returning to Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Government in March 2020, through His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa challenged the nation and entrepreneurs to develop digital ICT technologies to help eradicate and flatten the COVID-19 infection curve and ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages for Sustainable Development Goals guidelines set by United Nations for AGENDA 2030, this also follows again the speech made at ITU Digital World 2020 held virtually outlines what POTRAZ Chairman, Dr Machengete believes will happen in a number of industries like trade, education and governance in October 2020 where he also challenged the nation to develop ICTs in wake of COVD-19 Pandemic.