Zimbabwe Will Host 10th PAPU Conference In Vic Falls – Minister Muswere

“Our key obligation is to ensure that there is deployment of ICT infrastructure in the rural areas, this is supported by infrastructure sharing which will be accelerated. In 2021 we are going to deploy more bases stations in rural areas under the POTRAZ universal services fund,” he said.

All roads lead to Victoria Falls end of this month, 21-25 June 2021 when Zimbabwe will host the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) Conference. Addressing the media in Harare, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Jenfan Muswere said President E.D Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour and the conference will be conducted following the Covid-19 regulations.

“The Guest of Honour to the PAPU Plenipotentiary Meeting will be the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Dr. E.D Mnangagwa who will deliver the Keynote address and officially open the Conference on Friday the 25th of June 2021.

“The Conference will be held within the dictates of the COVID 19 regulations.” He said.

Minister Muswere said he will lead the Zimbabwean Delegation and also chair the meetings with other ministers from different African countries.

“The Delegation will include POTRAZ, the Regulatory Authority led by the Director General and Zimpost, the Designated Postal Operator led by the Post Master General,

“During the Conference Ministers will consider a number of agenda items that include the forthcoming Universal Postal Union Congress, the Union’s Budget and Programme of Activities for the period 2021-2025 as well as digitisation of the postal services among other issues.” He added.

The Minister of ICT also highlighted Zimbabwe’s Candidate for PAPU Secretary General Post, Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo, a “distinguished industry leader, well qualified and an extensively experienced postal expert whose postal expertise and leadership is firmly grounded in his strong academic background.”

PAPU is a specialised agency of the OAU which aims to improve co-operation on postal matters in Africa and it was established on 17 January 1980 with the signing of the PAPU convention. The Convention entered into force on 1 July 1980