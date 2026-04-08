The Government of Zimbabwe has formalised a stringent regulatory framework for the lithium sector, conditioning the lifting of export bans on firm commitments to domestic beneficiation and infrastructure development. The authorities are attempting to leverage the country’s vast lithium reserves to anchor long-term economic resilience by conditioning market access on industrial investment.

In a directive issued to the Chamber of Mines, Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura detailed a policy shift designed to transition the country from a raw material exporter to a high-value participant in the global battery minerals supply chain.

Central to the new framework is the requirement for local beneficiation. Mining entities seeking to export lithium concentrate must provide written guarantees to establish domestic processing facilities. These plants must be capable of separating and processing all economic minerals within Zimbabwe’s borders prior to shipment.

The State has set a definitive deadline of January 1, 2027, for the construction of lithium sulphate plants. The technical specifications for these facilities remain subject to ministerial approval, signalling a move toward standardised industrialisation.

To curb revenue leakage and enhance mineral accountability, the government is implementing rigorous transparency measures. Producers are now required to declare all mineral content in export consignments for tax compliance and ensure the full acquittal of export proceeds.

Beginning December 31, 2025, mining firms must publish annual financial statements. These transparency requirements are coupled with a new 10% beneficiation tax on all concentrate exports. Additionally, the government will move away from bulk permissions, instead allocating individual export quotas to producers to maintain tighter control over national output.

The directive also addresses systemic gaps in quality assurance. The government now requires the establishment of two internationally accredited laboratories to serve the broader industry. On a micro level, individual producers must set up on-site assay laboratories within three months of receiving approval.

These measures aim to reduce the industry’s reliance on external facilities while improving the credibility of Zimbabwean mineral certificates in international markets.

Reflecting an emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the policy introduces mandatory social provisions. Companies are required to provide adequate housing for local staff and adhere to minimum wage standards set by the National Employment Council (NEC).

Operationally, every mining site must establish a dedicated Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) department. This move aligns economic objectives with responsible mining practices, ensuring that environmental impact and occupational hazards are managed through specialised internal oversight.

A dedicated ministerial committee will monitor progress, with producers mandated to submit monthly reports. While the government emphasised a case-by-case approach for new investments to allow for flexibility, the baseline for regulatory rigor remains high.