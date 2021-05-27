Zimbabwe reprieve as Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Loans ZINARA US$206 million to refurbish Plumtree-Mutare Highway

INTERNATIONAL and regional banks have come in handy for Zimbabwean roads.Zimbabwe got a reprieve after the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) agreed to restructure the US$206 million loan that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration got to refurbish the Plumtree-Mutare Highway in 2011, a Cabinet Minister has said.

DBSA has restructured the loan whose full liquidation was due to be completed this year, but will now run for another 15 years with more favourable interest rates after the South African-based financial institution engaged Zinara and the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the restructuring will pave way for the Government to access new loan facilities for infrastructure after it had been placed in the red zone after Zinara struggled to repay.

Minister Mhona said this during a Star FM current affairs radio programme aired earlier this week.

“After noting that the loan was not performing, we are looking at US$206 million loan facility that was extended and it failed to perform. Continuous engagement was then enhanced. With this new (Zinara) board and the executive they have finally managed to engage DBSA to then sit and renegotiate on the terms of the loan. In April they managed to have a new term sheet in terms of the facility and it has been restructured.