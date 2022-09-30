Zimbabwe Rakes $9 Billion Improving market Confidence&Gold Coins Uptake As Alternative Investment

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has confirmed to TechnoMag that the recently game changing Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins have been sold so far raking $9 billion. These have undoubtedly improved market Confidence and their uptake as an alternative source of investment.

RBZ Governor Mangudya in a Monetary Policy Committee statement , said the figures indicate growing confidence in the coins by the market.

“The committee noted, with satisfaction, the improved market confidence and uptake of gold coins as an alternative investment product to holding US$,” he said.

“A total of 9 516 gold coins valued at ZW$9 billion had been sold as at 23 September 2022, with 35 percent having been sold to individuals and 65 percent to corporates, including asset management and insurance entities.”

One gold coin currently is valued at US$1 725,52 or $1 106 233,58 Zimbabwean dollars.

Mangudya however said local banks are, temporarily not allowed to buy the gold coins for their own portfolios until the RBZ decides otherwise in line with developments in the economy.

RBZ guidelines stipulate that banks can only recieve the gold coins for onward selling to their customers on behalf of the apex bank. But a lot of ordinary people holding extra cash and keen to invest in gold or preserving the value of some of their savings in gold, have complained that the one-ounce coins are far too expensive and have called for the smaller coins.

Governor Mangudya responded by stating that his Central Bank is introducing the smallest coin containing just over 3,11g of gold in November to the market costing US$188,48, or local currency equivalent at the interbank rate.

Doctor Mangudya said 35 percent of the 9 516 coins were bought by individuals and 65 percent by corporates.

RBZ Governor Mangudya introduced the gold coins in July this year to help cushion corporates and individuals from the negative impact of declining cash values and mopping up of large sums of Zimbabwe dollars and sloshing them in some bank accounts of corporates and wealthy individuals which seems to be working.