Zimbabwe postal and courier now at 483,391

“At POTRAZ, we believe that access to affordable, quality information communication technologies (ICTs) is a basic right of every citizen in as much as access to clean water is a basic right. In this regard, through the Universal Services Fund POTRAZ has embarked on a number of projects in this Province that are aimed at ensuring Universal Access to ICTs.”

The total postal and courier volumes improved by 21.8 percent, to record 483,391 items, from 396,975 items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the First quarter Sector Performance report for 2021, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has largely attributed this slump to COVID-19 restrictions that affected the channelling of mail, resulting in a huge dip in mail volumes.

In the same report POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Machengete said the volume of postal and courier is set to increase in the future as lockdowns get relaxed globally.

