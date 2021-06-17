Zimbabwe mobile voice penetration now at 1.56 billion minutes

“At POTRAZ, we believe that access to affordable, quality information communication technologies (ICTs) is a basic right of every citizen in as much as access to clean water is a basic right. In this regard, through the Universal Services Fund POTRAZ has embarked on a number of projects in this Province that are aimed at ensuring Universal Access to ICTs.”

The total mobile voice traffic increased by 3.5 percent to record 1.56 billion minutes in the first quarter of 2021, from 1.51 billion minutes in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In a sector performance report for the first quarter of 2021 issued by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the fixed telephone voice traffic have declined with the increase in mobile voice traffic.

The report states that fixed telephone voice traffic declined by 13 percent to record 85.5 million minutes in the first quarter of 202, from 98.2 million recorded minutes in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fixed voice service continues to face competition from Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) which is increasingly being adopted by corporates, hence the fluctuations