Zimbabwe Mobile Revenue Network Increase By 15,8% To ZWL19,537,428,107

Zimbabwe mobile revenues costs and investment mobile operator revenues grew by 15.8% to record ZWL19,537,428,107 from ZWL16,867,934,111 recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

The growth in revenue is

attributable to the growth in voice traffic as well as Internet and data traffic.

The revenue contribution of voice service declined whereas the revenue contribution of Internet & data services increased.

The revenue contribution of Internet and data service has been consistently increasing as demand is consistently rising. An increase in out-of-bundle mobile Internet and data traffic was recorded in the quarter under review and this had a positive impact on revenue.