Zimbabwe mobile players revenue now at ZWL13.8 billion

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) said the total mobile operator revenues has grown by 12.3 percent to record ZWL13.8 billion, from ZWL12.3 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the sector performance report for the first quarter of 2021, the operating costs also grew by 32.9 percent to record ZWL7.6 billion, from ZWL5.7 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 11.6 percent to record ZWL1.57 billion, from ZWL1.4 billion.

On the other hand, fixed network operating costs increased by 76.1 percent to record ZWL1.37 billion, from ZWL775.2million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

IAP revenues grew by 48.9 percent to record ZWL6.8 billion, from ZWL4.6 billion. Meanwhile, total operating costs for IAPs grew by 26.6 percent to record ZWL3.2 billion from ZWL2.5 billion.

Postal and courier revenues increased by 5.1 percent to record ZWL158.4 million, from ZWL150.7 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Operating costs grew by 31.7 percent to record ZWL187 million, from ZWL142 million recorded in fourth quarter of 2020.