Zimbabwe Marks World Postal Day

Zimbabwe on Friday joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Postal Day in Chipinge.

” In this regard, the Government saw it fit to declare the Posts as an essential service, which saw the delivery of medications, medical samples, food and other critical services to locked-down citizens,”Dr Muswere said.

The day is commemorated on the 9th of October each year to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was founded in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

The World Postal day was set aside to celebrate the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development and this year, theme was “Innovate to Recover.

