Zimbabwe Kicks Off National Cyber Security Week



Zimbabwe has kick started the National Cybersecurity Awareness week in a bid to highlight the importance of cybersecurity and the steps to better protect themselves from common online threats and cybercrime.

Cyber-related attacks are on the increase in Zimbabwe and the government launched the National CSA Week in December 2018 to raise awareness on cyber attacks.

The 2021 edition was held at the Zimbabwe Defence University. in Harare,last week under the theme “Think B4 U Click’’.

Speaking during the event, the permanent secretary in the ministry of ICT Postal and courier services engineer Sam Kundishora said that the month long exercise has an objective to cultivate a cybersecurity culture amongst internet stakeholders.

“This week is part of a one month long event where the ministry of ICT is actually sensitizing and creating awareness in the societies in this country so that they are fully informed about the dangers of cyber threats,”engineer Kundishora said

The government has taken a raft of measures to address the threats posed by the cyber attacks including, the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill which is intended to consolidate cyber-related offences and provide for data protection and seeks to “create a technology driven business environment and encourage technological development and the lawful use of technology.”