Zimbabwe invest in space technology





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged scientists and technopreneurs to harness inroads made in science and innovation to address national needs for the benefit of the country.Zimbabwe’s first satellite, which is called ZimSat is being assembled by the country’s engineers and projections are that flight readiness and review will be done later this year with the launch expected to take place in Japan in February next year.



Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspected a model of CubeSat he received as a token of appreciation after officiating at the Zimbabwe Science Park 1 complex and the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) Building, at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday.

CubeSat is a type of miniaturised satellite for space research that is made up of multiple cubic modules of 10cm × 10cm × 10cm size, and it was presented to the President to show the readiness of the science park to start work.



President Mnangagwa said “My Government will continue to avail the necessary resources to the Zimbabwe Geospatial and Space Agency.

This must see growth of entrepreneurship and business in the field of information communication technology, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and biotechnology, among others.”





He was speaking at the opening of the National Geospatial and Space Agency and Zimbabwe Science Park Complex at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday.



Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Science Park and commissioned the building housing the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZNGSA), a game-changing facility that will enable the country to effectively manage its natural resources, predict natural hazards and also mitigate the effects of climate change.



This follows the launch of the ZNGSA in 2018 by President Mnangagwa as part of the country’s tireless move to leapfrog its development and catch up with other nations as Zimbabwe inches closer towards realising Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-class economy.