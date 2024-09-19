Zimbabwe Increases Grand Tour Finale Searches By 793 %

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe played a crucial role in increasing internet searches for vehicles used in “One for the road,” the last Grand Tour ever, which was filmed and shot in the Southern African country.

The Triumph Stag was the undisputed champion driven around Zimbabwe by James May and Richard Hammond. Search traffic at Auto Trader is way up for the cars they drove in One For The Road.May’s 1974 Triumph Stag, jumped 793 percent since the episode dropped last week.

The Mk I Ford Capri GXL that Hammond drove was already getting some clicks and after the Zimbabwean episode, traffic for the old Ford went up 185 percent.

Nevertheless absent from Auto Trader’s data was Jeremy Clarkson’s Lancia Montecarlo, built primarily through the late 1970s, whose sleek mid-engine shape incorporated a modest twin-cam four-cylinder making 120 horsepower. It’s not a sought-after classic these days, and apparently, Clarkson driving one across Zimbabwe did not change that.

“Classic cars like the Ford Capri and Triumph Stag have always held a special place in the hearts of British car enthusiasts,” said Erin Barker, editorial director for Auto Trader. “The latest episode of The Grand Tour has brought these iconic models back into the spotlight, reminding viewers of their timeless appeal and that seeing their favorite fellow petrolheads driving them is part of the appeal.”

The Grand Tour: One For The Road sees the iconic trio travel across Zimbabwe in three classic cars they always wanted. Not only does it mark the end of the series, but the end of their motoring partnership. The episode is available now on Amazon Prime.

The final episode of The Grand Tour has come and gone. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May entertained the masses for over two decades, leaving an indelible mark in the automotive world. As the trio drive into the sunset, they are generating renewed interest in the classic cars used for their final adventure. Well, two of them are, anyway.