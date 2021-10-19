Zimbabwe Endowed With Investment Opportunities At Expo 2020 Dubai

Government and industry has commended Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Ambassador Mary Mubi for putting up a great showcase in the pavilion.Commenting on Expo 2020 Dubai, Secretary for Finance Mr George Guvamatanga said Zimbabwe had a land bank which was ripe for organic production of food. He said the country had capacity to produce enough food to feed the whole world with organic foods.

Guvamatanga said, “So that is one area of interest within agriculture, where I would expect investors to come through and invest. We also have renewable energy opportunities.

He added, “Obviously, we have other sources of energy, hydro, thermal and solar, but we actually want to see more investors coming through and investing in the renewable energy sectors.”

The Perm-Sec mentioned the 12billion dollar mining industry that it is endowed with unlimited opportunities saying,

“We can talk about mining the whole day, in terms of opportunities available in Zimbabwe and how endowed with various key minerals as a country we are, so there are very strong opportunities. The enquiries that have been coming to ZIDA are very much well spread across all the various sectors of the economy.”