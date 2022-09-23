Zimbabwe Dollar Officially Falls To ZWL$613.3681 Against GreenBack

The Zimbabwean dollar ZWL has officially climbed down to,3 ZWL$613 at this week’s forex auction held by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya. This is down from last week, when the foreign exchange weighted average rate was US$1: ZWL$604.2580.

The RBZ Governor Introduced A Dutch Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System at the

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe almost two years ago as means to reign in inflation and supply Zimmbabwe’s industry forex needs.

The Zimbabwe dollar continued its downward spiral against the US dollar. According to the results of the official foreign currency auction conducted by the RBZ Governor, on 20 September 2022, the weighted average rate indeed fell to US$1: ZWL$613.3681.

SME FX105/2022

Number of Bids Received

FX111/2022

245

Number of Bids Disqualified : 15

Total Number of Bids Accepted : 230

Total Number of Bids Allotted : 229

Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD2,109,508.47

Amount Allotted : USD2,099,695.45

Highest Rate Received : 655.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 570.0000

Weighted Average Rate : 613.3681

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION

Raw Materials 544,543.20 5,481,712.32

Machinery and Equipment 664,958.47 2,897,448.71

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 286,454.89 781,648.34

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 288,805.86 1,095,578.45

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 163,244.46 766,563.72

Electricity 51,255.00

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 92,325.75 353,813.31

Paper and Packaging 59,362.82 134,546.44

TOTAL 2,099,695.45 11,562,566.29

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 13,662,261.74