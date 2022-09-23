Zimbabwe Dollar Officially Falls To ZWL$613.3681 Against GreenBack

The Zimbabwean dollar ZWL has officially climbed down to,3 ZWL$613 at this week’s forex auction held by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya. This is down from last week, when the foreign exchange weighted average rate was US$1: ZWL$604.2580.
The RBZ Governor Introduced A Dutch Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System at the
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe almost two years ago as means to reign in inflation and supply Zimmbabwe’s industry forex needs.
The Zimbabwe dollar continued its downward spiral against the US dollar. According to the results of the official foreign currency auction conducted by the RBZ Governor, on 20 September 2022, the weighted average rate indeed fell to US$1: ZWL$613.3681.
Number of Bids Received
245
Number of Bids Disqualified : 15
Total Number of Bids Accepted : 230
Total Number of Bids Allotted : 229
Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD2,109,508.47
Amount Allotted : USD2,099,695.45
Highest Rate Received : 655.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 570.0000
Weighted Average Rate : 613.3681
PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION
Raw Materials 544,543.20 5,481,712.32
Machinery and Equipment 664,958.47 2,897,448.71
Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 286,454.89 781,648.34
Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 288,805.86 1,095,578.45
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 163,244.46 766,563.72
Electricity 51,255.00
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 92,325.75 353,813.31
Paper and Packaging 59,362.82 134,546.44
TOTAL 2,099,695.45 11,562,566.29
GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 13,662,261.74
