Zimbabwe Dollar Fallen To US$1: ZWL$621.5321

Zimbabwe local currency, the Zimbabwean dollar has continued its downward trend against the greenback of the United States dollar.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya yesterday conducted his Tuesday weekly forex Auction, on 20 September 2022, where the weighted average rate indeed fell to US$1: ZWL$621.5321

This is down from last week’s, foreign exchange weighted average rate which was US$1: ZWL$613.3681.

SMEFX107/2022 MAIN FX113/2022

Number of Bids Received : 165 68

Number of Bids Disqualified : 11 4

Total Number of Bids Accepted : 154 64

Total Number of Bids Allotted : 154 64

Total Value of Bids Accepted : SD1,468,089.44 USD9,543,806.05

Amount Allotted : USD 1,468,089.44 USD9,543,806.05

Highest Rate Received : 655.0000 655.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 580.0000 580.0000

Weighted Average Rate : 621.5321

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION

Raw Materials 451,213.94 4,941,632.00

Machinery and Equipment 437,007.84 1,849,668.84

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 188,219.22 803,831.94

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 166,767.35 1,576,376.36

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 122,013.72 197,761.48

Electricity – –

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 48,938.19 174,535.43

Paper and Packaging 53,929.18 –

TOTAL 1,468,089.44 9,543,806.05

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 11,011,895.49