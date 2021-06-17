Zimbabwe consumed 21,865 terabytes

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) said there has been a growth in mobile internet and data traffic increased by 29.9 percent to record 21,865 Terabytes in the first quarter of 2021 from 16,834 Terabytes recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the First quarter Sector Performance report for 2021, POTRAZ said the used international incoming bandwidth capacity also increased by 9.3 percent to record 174,645Mbps from 159,665Mbps recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The POTRAZ Director General Dr. G. K. Machengete also said the internet and data traffic are expected to continue growing due to the increased adoption of e learning, telecommuting, and e-conferencing which is as a result of Covid 19.