Zimbabwe Commemorates World Telecommunications and Information Society Day in Murombedzi

Zimbabwe today in Murombedzi joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day, a day celebrated since 1969,marking the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

This year’s theme for World Telecommunications and Information Society Day is ‘’Digital Technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing”. This year’s theme is in alignment with the Government’s agenda of leaving no one and no place behind, hence even the older people are not left behind.

Addressing the crowds in the Mashonaland West Province province after launching computer labs and donating hundreds of laptop to local schools, the minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services said they are on a national drive to connect the whole nation towards a digital revolution.

As the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services we are endeavoring towards making sure there is availability of ICT infrastructure throughout the country to help provide internet connectivity by rolling out various programs and projects like the ICT Lab per school project, which speaks to connect a school connect a community drive, and the various Community Information Centres (CICs) in many rural districts, growth points and service centers across Zimbabwe. Furthermore, the determination of World Telecommunications and Information Society Day (WTISD) is to raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICTs) can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide obtaining in the urban and rural areas. Access to the internet is a critical cog in enabling a digitally empowered economy by the year 2030.

Ladies and gentlemen, this year’s theme raises awareness of the important role of the ICTs in supporting people to stay healthy, connected and independent – physically, emotionally and financially, added the minister

The Ministry has embarked on an initiative to introduce ICTs to all areas in Zimbabwe which are marginalised, remote and have no mobile network coverage let alone internet access, such areas like Hurungwe, Nyakomba, Mlambapele, Thuli, Mola, Mudzi to name but a few.