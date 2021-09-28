Zimbabwe commemorates International Day of Universal Information Access

Zimbabwe yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

The United Nations sanctioned day is celebrated every year on 28 September and organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The day is observed to spread awareness concerning the need to expand laws related to information and their implementation.

This year’s theme for IDUAI is ‘The Right to Know — Building Back Better with Access to Information’.

Zimbabwe took this year’s celebrations to cyclone IDAI affected town, Chimanimani.

Speaking during the occasion after receiving a community radio equipment, Chimanimani District Development Coordinator Mr Joseph Manyurapasi commented the event organizers for the gesture.

“This equipment will add to our information infrastructure in the district. As we know, we are in the information era and to have information is to be empowered. This equipment will go a long way in empowering the people of Chimanimani as the community radio will facilitate people to have access to information that relates to their needs in the district.

“In addition, it is an opportunity for the district to showcase its endowments through use of this communication media platform and thus appealing to the local and international markets in relation to the investment opportunities in the district.

“As a district that previously experienced natural disasters, the installation of this radio station for the community will instill positive thinking, positive attitudes and optimism among our communities by broadcasting information that will reorient people away from the traumas caused by natural calamities.

“This is essential for people to recover psychologically and for socio-economic development,” said Mr. Manyurapasi.

Speaking during the same function, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said, ”The resultant digital interactions between individuals economies and nations must be applauded. They must remain alive to the potential dangers that lurk in the cyber space. As actors in this domain we have a collective responsibility to promote digital safety and security as a precondition in online environments particularly for our youths.”

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, Chimanimani Community Radio Chairperson Mrs Mercy Sacco, UNESCO officials, government and private companies, traditional leaders, media practitioners and the Chimamani community attended were also in attendance.