Zimbabwe adopts water Harvesting Techniques to Mitigate Climate Change Impacts

The nation is engaging in widespread adoption of innovative water harvesting techniques transforming hurdles into catalysts of resilience and growth, Samuel Edwin Chief Director Engineer in the Ministry of Lands ,Agriculture, Water,Fisheries and Rural Development has said.

This bold strategy seeks to climate-proof Zimbabwe’s food security, bolstering resilience against the escalating impacts of climate change.

Zimunga said this comprehensive initiative is meticulously aligned with Nation’s Vision 2030, a national blue print for prosperity, resilience and poverty eradication.

” For too long,our reliance on rain -fed agriculture has left our communities vulnerable to the devastating consequences of crop failure and livestock loss”

To break this cycle of vulnerability, we are developing a diverse arsenal of water harvesting strategies designing a new era where water is captured and stored and used wisely to safeguard our crops,our livestock and our livelihoods,he added.

He further stated that these strategies include the proven success of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme, which employs in-situ water harvesting, contour runoff water harvesting, and land drainage systems designed to recharge groundwater. Ultimately, Zimbabwe is revolutionizing its approach to water management.