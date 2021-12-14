Zim President Mnangagwa Launching Electronic Passport

Zimbabwe President, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected today to launch the much hyped electronic (e)-passport in the capital.

The e-passport will conform with international standards, which unlike ordinary passports has a contactless chip that stores a digital version of the ID photo and all of the ID data found on an ordinary passport.

The Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces Dr Mnangagwa’s launch means that though the traditional passport remains in use, upon expiry of the non-electronic passport, citizens will require to get e-passports on renewal of travel documents in line with ICAO standards.

In a statement released by Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, the launch of the new generation e-passport constitutes an important milestone for the country as the nation adopts the e-passport which bears more robust security features.

“The e-passport will protect the privacy of our citizens given the embedded features which protect against identity theft and counterfeiting of travel documents,”said Kazembe Kazembe in the statement.

“Apart from reasserting individual rights to privacy, the introduction of the e-passport will also provide enhanced security standards at our various ports of entry and exit,” added Kazembe in part of the statement.

The launch of the e-passport will mark the migration from the traditional passport to the e-passport which conforms to the need to implement technology aided improvements which safeguard immigration.