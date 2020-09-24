Zim mobile money revenue hits $400m growth

Zimbabwe mobile money network revenue has increased by $431,433,412 in the second quarter of 2020, latest sector report has revealed.

According to Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) latest report, the sector recorded a total mobile network revenue growth of 26.2%.

The current statistics show $2,078,961,451 from $1,647,528,039 recorded in the previous quarter.

While the sector faced an increase in operational costs by 46.1% to record $1,444,026,456 from $988,187,842 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

POTRAZ states that operational costs increased due to the prevailing inflationary environment.

