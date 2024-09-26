Zim Makes Environmental Considerations To Minimise Carbon Footprint In Parcel Deliveries

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is making a green mark on the environment through its Postal and Courier Services in the way it delivers parcels by ensuring less carbon footprint.

Dr Tatenda Mavetera, the Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, made the revelations in a speech read on her behalf by her ICT Deputy Minister, Dr. Dingumuzi Phuthi, who said her ministry was adapting to the advancement of technology that promotes sustainability and the safeguarding of a green economy in the postal sector.

Deputy Minister Phuti read remarks by his boss whilst attending the awards ceremony of young innovators at the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) 2024 hackathon held in Masvingo this week.

“Furthermore, environmental considerations are becoming paramount, as the logistics sector must adapt to minimise its carbon footprint while meeting the growing demand for parcel deliveries,” read Deputy Minister Phuti on behalf of his boss.

Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa is on record saying the prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in “our day-to-day activities requires the Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted”.

The President’s call augr’s well with the sustainability thrust that his postal and courier services Minister revealed.

“This dual focus on efficiency and sustainability will likely drive innovations in Zimbabwe’s postal services, positioning them to better serve consumers in a rapidly changing market,” she added.