Zim Dollar continues to lose value against the USD

ross moyo
US$1: ZWL$99.9301 At RBZ 70th Forex Auction
The Zimbabwe dollar has marginally lost value against the US dollar at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya’s 70th foreign currency (forex) auction conducted on yesterday, 09 November 2021.

This week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$99.9301, a slight depreciation from last week’s rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$98.9821.

1 283 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 1 238 accepted and 45 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 1 238.

On the main forex auction, a total of 732 bids were received, 631 were accepted while 101 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 631.

RBZ Governor Mangudya said bids that were disqualified were not eligible in terms of the Priority List Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

