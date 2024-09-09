By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe stands to either benefit a lose in the strengthening of its local Zimbabwe Gold Currency (Zig), dependent on the actual gold Deliveries by the country’s yellow metal producers to Fidelity Gold Refinery Private limited.

In a report confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, According to Fidelity Gold Refinery Printers, “Gold deliveries for May stood at 2,734kg, down from 2,876kg in May last year, but representing a 15% increase from the 2,387kg delivered in April this year.”

The larger corporates according to Minister of Mines and Mining development Hon Winston Chitando in an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, “Large-scale miners delivered 1,056kg of gold in May, a 1% decrease from the 1,070kg delivered in May last year and a 9.6% decrease from the 1,168kg delivered in April this year.”

“Artisanal miners including Smaller producers, who account for the majority of gold deliveries, sold 1,678kg in May, a 7% decrease from the 1,806kg delivered in May last year but a 38% increase from the 1,218kg delivered in April.”

Chitando said with the reopening of more large scale mines which had closed for various reasons for decades, “We are going to experience a tip, as mining conglomerates begin to produce and live to their name.”

In spite of the rising global gold prices, Zimbabwean miners face increasing production costs, which may impact the country’s gold output.The country is aiming to produce 40 tonnes of gold this year, up from the 30 tonnes it produced last year.

Above all else, the expected increase in gold production is expected to boost Zimbabwe’s foreign exchange earnings, as gold is a significant export commodity.

It is of utmost importance nevertheless, that the reduced gold output due to higher production costs may impact the amount of gold available to back Zimbabwe’s new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), potentially weakening its value.

According to Treasury, the decreased gold production may also lead to reduced foreign exchange earnings, impacting the country’s ability to import essential goods and services, potentially affecting the value of the currency.

Therefore this move is expected to boost gold deliveries to the refinery and increase Zimbabwe’s foreign exchange earnings.

This comes after Treasury’s recent bid to stimulate gold sales, after the government of Zimbabwe announced the zero-rating of gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refineries, effective immediately.

This move also follows complaints from gold producers regarding a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) earlier this year.

This move is expected to boost gold deliveries to the refinery, which had seen a 5% decline in May compared to the same period last year.

.