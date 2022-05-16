Zim Commemorates Girls in ICT at Regina Mundi Gweru

Zimbabwe last Friday commemorated Girls in ICT Day, as part of Gender Mainstreaming track in which the forum promotes and maintains gender equality and women empowerment, guaranteeing the inclusion of women in STEM/ICT

Government undertakes the programs annually every year in different provinces around the country on a rotational basis since 2012. This year, the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, POTRAZ, service providers across the telecommunications sector and young women and girls from across Midlands Province converged at Regina Mundi to commemorate this day.

The annual event was this year held at Regina Mundi Girls High in Gweru, Midlands province under the theme “Acess and Safety”.

Girls in ICT Day events make girls and young women aware of the vast possibilities ICTs offer, quelling misconceptions about the sector and inviting them to envision their future as ICT creators.

Speaking during commemorations of the International Girls in Information Communication and Technology Day at Regina Mundi High School in Gweru on Friday, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said: “It is estimated by ICT experts that about five million traditional jobs will be lost by the year 2030, but will be replaced with ICT systems and jobs.

“As we implement the Girls-in-ICT initiative and bridge the digital gender divide, it is important that we create the appropriate environment and policy realignment to sustain the interest of not only our young girls but their male counterparts as well.”

The International Girls in ICT is a day set aside by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to inspire and empower young women and girls to take up ICT careers and become active stakeholders in the information society.

Dr Muswere said Government is promoting ICT development in Zimbabwe through the establishment of computer laboratories at various schools countrywide.

The Girls in ICT Day initiative continues to grow globally as well as in all member countries including Zimbabwe.