ZIDA Hails Locally Developed Internet-Based Mining Platform

By Tarisai Mudahondo / Memory Chikavhanga

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has hailed a team of local ICT experts that have developed the Mining Matchmaking Platform which also has all its programming done by the team, TechnoMagTv has established.

This was made known by ZIDA chief executive officer Tafadzwa Chinhamo at a press conference held in Harare yesterday.

Chinhamo said the aim was to roll out such platforms to all sectors for easy integration for internet use.

“The aim is to roll out similar platforms across all sectors to make it easier for project promoters to find their investors using internet-connected devices”, ZIDA CEO Chinhamo explained.

He said that their main goal is to turn as many of the more than 50,000 mining claims held by Zimbabweans from all walks of life into viable mining operations.

Chinhamo added, “The energy sector registered the highest projected investment value at USD$2, 800.58 million with six new licenses issued during the quarter and the mining sector was second with a projected investment value of US$411.97 million with 86 new licenses issued”.

ZIDA is an investment agency responsible for promoting and facilitating both local and foreign investment in the country.