ZETDC Releases Customer Assuarance Message

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has issued a Customer Assuarance message on the national rollout of the prepaid meter upgrade (TID Rollover). In a statement Eng Katsande wrote,”On behalf of the Executive Management and staff of ZETDC, “I wish to express our utmost appreciation to all our valued prepaid electricity electricity customers on the support we received since the launch of the Prepaid Meter Upgrade Programme(TID Rollover) since the 15th of November 2023.

The programme which began with selected areas in its first phase is now officially being rolled out nationally ,this desire or us to do more is a direct result of decades of trust our customers have in us to protect what they value most and we take great pride in that heritage and our customers trust. We are now at a moment in our history where we are not only providing electricity but assuarance of a more sustainable future to all our prepaid electricity customers as we begin implementation of building blocks towards a smart grid. As the elders say “The one that cuts the path does not know it’s crooked”. This aptly captures our focus in this year’s Token identifier rollover programme. From our point of view continued feedback is what powers great service. as we launch this national programme we would like to take the opportunity to assure you , engage and receive feedback in terms of how you view our service and how we can make it better.

The statement further stated that,”We have reviewed and reintroduced all our feedback platforms in order to address the expectations of this worldwide compliance rollover program. You will find that in any branch across all our vendors. ZESA Customers Service Centers and selected supermarkets in the country, you will encounter information regarding the step by step process on this rollover process. You can also instantly give feedback on the service delivered within the branch or service centre. We will also request your feedback on the rollout via periodic surveys ,National Contact Centre (704) our digital platforms and we urge that you oblige us”.

The company further wishes its valued customer a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2024.