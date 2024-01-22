ZETDC Brings Joy To Cowdray Park Residents

Cowdray Park residents in Bulawayo remembered how to switch on lights after the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) finally connected them to the national grid.

The 2500 households in Cowdray Park had gone for two years without electricity.

The power utility company installed 12 transformers to cover the whole suburb which is mainly made up of Operation Garikai/Hlanai Khuhle housing projects.

Zesa Holdings General Manager Stakeholder Relations Communication and Welfare Dr. George Manyaya confirmed the connection of 2,500 households in the suburb to the national grid, adding that it was in line with the vision of President E.D Mnangagwa to connect all households to electricity and ensure they leave no one and no place behind.

“Most of the electrification projects are now in full swing including in Cowdray Park with homeowners doing medium voltage (MV) reticulation. In 2023, ZETDC came in to construct high voltage (HV) lines and the installation of transformers. Twelve (12) transformers have since been installed in Cowdray Park and these have a capacity of supplying 2 500 households to be connected to the national grid,” said Dr Manyaya.

The engagement with the residents saw them agree to fund the medium-voltage network while the ZETDC funded the high voltage networks.

“After installation of the transformers, the network will be ready for customers to be connected. Clients that are ready to be connected, are urged to place in their application forms for new connection and ZETDC will inspect the client’s installation and those that pass inspection get connected. There are plans to connect other parts of Cowdray Park, and not only Cowdray Park but all other areas that are yet to be connected to the national grid countrywide. As for Cowdray Park, we are planning to connect more sections towards the end of the second quarter of 2024,” said Dr Manyanya.

Over the past year, ZETDC has managed to connect Mbundane, Pelandaba West, parts of Emganwini, and Nkulumane (Eqaqeni) where over 350 houses have been connected.

He said they were still getting more clients applying for new connections from those areas.

He urged communities to protect and safeguard the electrical infrastructure from vandals by securing the transformers and by forming neighbourhood watch committees.

ZETDC and the Rural Electrification Agency have been electrifying various parts of the country including Matabeleland North where significant work was done in Tsholotsho while similar work is underway in Binga.