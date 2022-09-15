ZETDC Announces lncreased Load Shedding Countrywide

"Customers are advised to use electricity sparingly and to always switch off electrical appliances when not in use," said ZETDC.

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced an increased load shedding due to increased electricity demand.

In a statement ZETDC said customer must expect an increased load shedding from the 12th to 16th of September 2022.

“ZETDC would like to advice its valued customers Countrywide that there will be an increased load curtailment from the 12th to 16th of September 2022.

“This is due to depressed generation on grid coupled by increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities. Our Engineers are working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service.

“Customers are advised to use electricity sparingly and to always switch off electrical appliances when not in use,” said ZETDC.