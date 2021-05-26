ZESA to review its tariffs 

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is failing to meet its debt obligations as the current low tariff is not sustainable.

In a statement, Minister Zhemu said for the power utility to be able to guarantee adequate power supplies, there is a need for a tariff hike.

“In order for us to achieve what we are envisioning to provide adequate power and sustainable electricity, there is a need for tariffs to be reviewed,” said Energy Minister.

Minister Zhemu added that the country is importing power at $0.24c per kilowatt per hour and sell it from ZWL$07,67c per kilowatt/hour.

“As you might be aware, we are importing power from outside the country especially during peak hours and more so during this time of the year in winter.

“Our power is imported at as high as US$0,24c per kilowatt-hour whereas we are selling that power from ZWL$07,67c per kilowatt/hour,” he added

ZESA Holdings has started the process of seeking a tariff review from US$c7,5 to about US$c10 per unit, it has emerged.

At the moment the country is bridging electricity supply gaps through imports.