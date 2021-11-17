ZESA Says Faulty Units Now Fixed Stabilizing Power Supply

ZESA Says Faulty Units Now Fixed as ZESA PR Manager Dr. George Manyaya has exclusively revealed efforts by the Acting Minister of Energy and Power Development Dr. Jenfan Muswere Jr. , who is also the substantive Minister of ICT to stabilise power supply as a result of faulty units being back up. Muswere indicated that some electricity generation units at Hwange and Kariba South Power stations that had been affected by a technical fault are back in service.

In a statement issued by Dr Manyaya , the Acting Minister assured Zimbabweans saying, “The technical team and management have been making concerted efforts to bring normalcy and enhance sustained generation. Most of the units are back at Hwange with Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare power stations also contributing to the national grid.”

This is after after concerted efforts to bring normalcy. Similarly, most units are back at Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare thermal power stations, which are already contributing to the national grid. Consumers have been enduring more than 12 hours of load-shedding, which the power utility blamed on depressed power generation capacity due to faults at some units in Hwange.

“Following the technical challenges that have been affecting our generation units at the

Hwange Power Station, I am pleased to announce that there is a return of service of some

units that had been affected by a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station,” said Dr. Muswere.

Dr Muswere said operations at Kariba South Hydro Power Station were also stable as all the units were now back in service following the recovery from a regional power system disturbance that resulted in a loss of interconnection across the region in the past week.