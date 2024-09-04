ZESA Revolutionizes Electricity Adding Clean Solar Energy

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority through its subsidiary Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company ZETDC and ICT subsidiary Powertel have revolutionized the world of electricity by investing in clean solar energy into the grid.

Hwange Power Thermal Station meets the biggest needs of the grid accounting for over 1000 Megawatts followed by Kariba dam which generates electricity from the water reservoir and other streams of electrical power.

The new Geo Pomona Dumpsite in Harare is also looking forward to generating clean energy from waste accounting to about 35 Megawatts.Lake Mutirikwi has also come on board with its 5 Megawatts plant.

Samansco Engineer Blessing Muzaeni confirmed how Zesa’s net metering is helping achieve the attainment of clean solar energy.

“In a net metering system, the electricity generated by solar panels is first converted from direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) by an inverter. This electricity is then used to power the household’s electrical needs. If the home has a battery storage system, some of the generated electricity can be stored for later use. Any excess electricity that isn’t consumed or stored is fed back into the grid. Through net metering, the household receives credits for this excess power, which can offset the cost of electricity drawn from the grid when the solar panels aren’t producing enough energy,’ said the solar engineer.

The ZETDC is conducting a prepayment metering roll out project where they are retrofitting prepaid meters on all premises with post paid meters.

According to ZETDC, “ZETDC is also retrofitting smart meters for medium to large power users.Both projects are conducted free of charge, customers are not required to pay for the Meter change.We appeal to clients to give our installers access to their premises to conduct the important exercise,” this according to an authoritative source within ZETDC.

The ZETDC is a company that is a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, responsible for the transmission of the generated power, distribution that is selling to the end user, connecting, billing and fault management.