ZESA Reduces Load-Shedding – Muswere

Acting Energy and Power Development Minister who also doubles as Minister of ICT, Courier and Postal Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere has announced a reduction in load shedding following concerted efforts to normalise the grid.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, ZESA PR Manager Dr .George Manyaya released the statement from the Acting Minister of Energy Dr. Muswere.

In the power supply update released by PR Manager Dr Manyaya, yesterday, Dr Muswere said load-shedding hours would be reduced.

“Following the technical challenges that have been affecting our generation units at the

Hwange Power Station, I am pleased to announce that there is a return of service of some

units that had been affected by a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station,” he said.

“The technical team and management have been making concerted efforts to bring normalcy and enhance sustained generation. Most of the units are back at Hwange with Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare power stations also contributing to the national grid.

“Accordingly, the power utility will further reduce load-shedding and consumers are advised to use the available power sparingly to minimise the prospects of load-shedding.”