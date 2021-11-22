45 out of the 51 households In Southlea Park illega;ly Connected To ZESA

A total of 45 out of the 51 households in Ushewokunze/Chigwende area in Harare South were discovered to have been illegally connected after an operation blitz in the neighborhood was undertaken following tip offs to ZESA.

The suspects in the matter have appeared before Harare magistrate court facing charges of illegal power connections to their various homes.

The operation Musabe Magetsi which was kicked off by ZESA has empowered hundreds of its security officers to patrol suspecting neighborhoods and ZESA meters which are being being flagged to not having being toped up, or topping up very little amounts of power every month.

Minister Muswere,who was the guest of honour at the commissioning of the motor bikes to be used during the Operation Musabe Magetsi,in Harare,said that several houses in the Southlea surburb had been connected illegally and appropriate action had been taken to bring the culprits to justice.

“As testimony to our aggressive

intentions, only last week our teams invaded the

Ushewokunze/Chigwende area in Harare South and discovered

that 45 out of the 51 households that were inspected were

irregularly connected and this is almost like a whole suburb.

We have reported all these cases to the law enforcement agents,”he said.

The power utility company is losing millions of dollars in potential revenue due to corruption and illegal connections.

In response to cable theft, the power utility has embarked on a nationwide door to door inspection of power connections as part of efforts to eliminate unscrupulous power connections and increase revenue collection.

Over the course of the next few months, ZESA teams will intensify the Operation Musabe Magetsi in an effort to flush out and curb illegal connections