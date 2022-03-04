ZESA attains ISO certificate

ZESA Enterprises Manufacturing division received a certificate for the International Standard Organization SAZ (ISO) 45001:2018 to locally produce an average of 50 transformers.

ZENT services includes designing, manufacturing and repairing distribution transformers from 10kVA to 1MVA of voltage class 11kV to 33kV. It also manufactures, repair and maintenance of power transformers from 1MVA to 40MVA and 132kV voltage class and the requisite commissioning

The Director General of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe Dr Eve Gadzikwa handed over the certificate to Mr Burutsa Mandipazano who was standing in for Executive Charmain Dr Sydney Gata.

In her speech Dr Eve Gadzikwa noted that the certificate being awarded by ZENT are internatioanally recognised

” At a global level SAZ is member of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Africa Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The SAZ ISO certificate are accredited by Sourthern African Development Community Accreditation Body (SADCAS) that has signatory status to the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) MutualRecognition Agreement,” she said.

Dr Gadzikwa further emphasized that SAZ will be continually monitoring the ZENT manufacturing perfomance against requirements of the standard through Periodic Surveillance visit.

“It is paramount that ZENT Manufacturing continues to adhere to the principles of its certification by maintaining and improving the system. If you fail to maintain and improve your system, SAZ will not hesitate to withdraw the certificate,” she said.

Meanwhile Doctor Sydney Gata further commended ZENT for the certificate

“I am delighted to note that having attained the Quality Management System, being a system that deals mainly with client / customer related processes, the Division having been first certified in 2001, did not sit back but went on to add two more ISO systems namely the ISO14001:2015 and the new baby in the basket of systems the Occupational Health & Safety Management System ISO45001:2018″.

” This shows management commitment not only to excellence in the provision of goods and services but also a commitment in providing a better and safer environment for workers, contractors and visitors to ZESA Enterprises. Beyond this, management has also demonstrated its commitment towards the environment by embracing the environmental management standard ISO14001:2015″

The move will see a major restoration to faulty transformers and new connections to areas which were predominantly unconnected due to lack of transformers and will also see a huge cut in foreign currency costs as these transformers are now being locally manufactured.