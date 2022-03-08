ZEC in another voters’ roll controversy

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has again exposed its inefficiency after it accepted MDC Alliance candidate Gideon Mangena’s nomination papers for Nkulumane constituency in Bulawayo, but disqualified him from voting.

In a letter dated March 2, Zec notified Mangena that he would not vote, but would remain a candidate in the March 26 by-elections.

ZEC said in a letter, “Please be advised that our records indicate that you are disqualified to vote in the forthcoming by-election to be held on March 26, 2022 for Nkulumane constituency,” the Zec letter read.

Mangena transferred to Nkulumane constituency on January 17 when the voters’ roll had closed on January 8, meaning that he is not a registered voter in Nkulumane.