ZAS Theme “Cultivating prosperity: Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future,” Econet’s ICT Leverage

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show’s theme: “Cultivating prosperity: Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future,” sits well with the company’s commitment to leverage ICT to drive economic development and agricultural growth.

This is according to the country’s largest Telcos by subscriber base, Econet Wireless.

This was revealed during the handover to Econet of two top Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) awards were Econet Wireless Zimbabwe won the most coveted prizes at this year’s Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

The Telecommunications and technology company EWZ won both the Best Overall Stand and Best ICT Exhibitor awards at this year’s Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

These accolades were a recognition of the cutting-edge technology Econet is providing to multiple sectors of the economy, including the key agricultural sector.

Econet’s stand at ZAS featured interactive digital displays of its services, showcasing product use cases as well as offering previews into the future.

This year, the company’s displays featured immersive augmented reality and virtual reality capability demos, which visitors to the Show sampled and tried for themselves.

Econet also added a 3D digital billboard chronicling the company’s journey with its customers over the past 26 years, in addition to its accomplishments.