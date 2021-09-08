Zanu PF cyber-attacks on Hichilema “scandalous”-UPND

Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu PF had been enjoying good relations with former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who during his presidency banned MDC Alliance activities in his country.The coming in of Zambia’s new ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) changed all that as it gave the lime light to its brother in arms MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.The UNDP has now accused Zanu PF of launching cyber-attacks against its leadership, which could sour relations between the two neighbours.

UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia’s presidential election last month, the margin of his victory surprising Zanu PF which took longer than expected to congratulate the new administration.

UPND close ties to Zimbabwe’s opposition, the MDC Alliance was blatant after it invited its leaders, Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti and other opposition figures in the region to Hichilema’s inauguration.

Following incessant attacks on Hichilema by President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba recently on twitter calling him a “sellout” it appears the ill-feeling between the two administrations is persisting.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa had had to endure sharing the podium with the opposition leader Chamisa that the country’s courts have ruled to be illegitimate.

UPND spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe said Hichilema and his party were being targeted by Zanu PF cyber-attacks which he said were “scandalous”.

“We are in Zambia talking about the need to tackle corruption in our country but across the border Zanu PF supporters think the message is directed at them and so they start to attack and demonise us,” Kalimbwe tweeted.

“Not even our own political opponents attack us like they do. It’s scandalous!.”